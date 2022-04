At Basta Pasta Trattoria, we pride ourselves in serving authentic, homemade Italian cuisine. We use only fresh ingredients and cook everything, including our sauces, from scratch.

We serve a variety of Mediterranean specialties, including thin crust gourmet pizza, delicious paninis, gourmet pasta dishes and fresh salads. We also provide catering services.



PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

319 Western Ave • $$