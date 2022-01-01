bb.q Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
5805 Buford Highway
Location
5805 Buford Highway
Doraville GA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Dorav Parlor Bistro
Speak Easy Piano Bar, Restaurant & Lounge. Come in and enjoy!
Arepa Grill - 2
Come in and enjoy!
Paris Baguette
Come in and enjoy!
Yebisuya
We are entirely dedicated to providing our guests with the very finest quality Japanese food, exceptional service, and genuine hospitality. Delicious hot ramen noodle soups, rice bowls, sushi rolls & sake are favorites at this comfy Japanese spot. Locals line up for our signature dishes like tonkotsu ramen, teishoku, sushi and our fantastic selection of appetizers.
Come in and enjoy!