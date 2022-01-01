13 Beach Hut Deli
Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺
241 Blue Ravine Rd
Popular Items
Location
241 Blue Ravine Rd
Folsom CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Out Of Bounds Brewing - Folsom
Come in and enjoy!
Big Island Hawaiian BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
Churchill Arms Pub
Come in and enjoy!
Dolans Bar & Grill
Cozy pub atmosphere with incredible food from executive Chef Luis