Belly Acres
A fun family atmosphere serving up grass fed burgers, free range chicken, home cooked veggies, and the best milkshakes in town.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
6130 Poplar Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6130 Poplar Ave
Memphis TN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Central BBQ
Smoke is Our Sauce
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0095
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Wild Beet Salad Co.
Come in and enjoy!
Tops Bar-B-Q
Serving direct-fire, smoked BBQ and famous burgers for 70 years!