Belly Acres

A fun family atmosphere serving up grass fed burgers, free range chicken, home cooked veggies, and the best milkshakes in town.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

6130 Poplar Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (282 reviews)

Popular Items

Build Your Own (Chicken)$9.75
Chicken Philly$12.50
Free-range chicken breast chopped and topped with grilled onions, pepper jack cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, and our signature Acre sauce. Served on a hoagie.
Hot Pow$11.75
Chorizo and grass-fed beef blended patty topped with pepper jack cheese, fresh spinach, and caramelized onions on a lightly toasted sourdough bun.
Cookies & Cream$5.50
Made with Vanilla ice cream as the base
Cornbread$1.20
Mushroom State of Mind$12.50
~Winner of the James Beard Foundation's "Better Burger Project"~
Grass-fed beef and TN button mushroom blended patty topped with pickled summer squash, roasted red bell pepper, Bibb lettuce, and ginger lime aioli on a lightly toasted wheat bun
Sweet Tea$2.50
Build Your Own (Patty)$10.75
Magic Mushroom$11.00
Portabella mushroom cap topped with melted goat cheese, fresh spinach, sautéed onions, and drizzled with a balsamic reduction. Served on your choice of bun!
Veggie Plate$10.00
Select 4 of our veggie or side options to create your own veggie plate!
Location

6130 Poplar Ave

Memphis TN

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
