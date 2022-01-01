Fish tacos in Bend
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Life & Time Free Range Fast Food West #1
320 SW Century Dr, Bend
|Fish Taco
|$14.00
Rock fish, brown rice, black beans, cabbage slaw, mango salsa, avocado, chipotle-lime crema, cotija cheese topped with cilantro.
Immersion Brewing
550 SW Industrial Way, Bend
|Beer Battered Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Flour tortillas with house beer-battered cod, cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija cheese & roasted jalapeno aioli. Served with chips and salsa