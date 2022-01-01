Go
Better Half Bar

All day diner with a focus on coffee and cocktails.

406 Walsh Street

Popular Items

Better Half Cheeseburger$12.00
K&C Ranch ground beef, Dijonnaise, American cheese, LTO (lettuce, tomato, onion)
Better Half Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
English muffin, crispy hash brown, smoked paprika aioli, arugula, fried farm egg
Vermicelli Salad HALF$9.00
spring mix & rice noodles, pineapple "fish" sauce vinaigrette (vegan), cherry tomatoes, green beans, cucumbers, carrots, fried onions, herbs
Cauliflower Tots$8.00
with Better Half Beet Ketchup
HALF Portion Fall Big Salad$9.00
power greens & romaine hearts, curry roasted sweet potatoes, coconut milk sweet potato purée, sumac chèvre dressing, honey crisp apple & watermelon radish, chili roasted pistachios, avocado
French Fries$5.00
with Heinz ketchup
Location

Austin TX

Austin TX

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
