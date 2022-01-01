Barrel House
Open today 10:30 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
102 2nd St SE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Location
102 2nd St SE, Cedar Rapids IA 52401
Nearby restaurants
CHOPHOUSE DOWNTOWN
Casual dining with burgers and sandwiches, as well as steaks, pork and fish selections. Whether you're looking for a great place to take your family or have a beer with your friends, make the Chophouse Downtown your new hangout.
Need Pizza
Need Pizza and Craft Beer Bar is a locally owned independent pizzeria that is inspired by New Haven style thin crust pizza. This east coast style pizza is hand stretched to order with generous portion sizes ranging from personal size up to the massive in house large feeding up to 5 people! Need Pizza also features 30 craft beers on tap, along with a full bar! Need Pizza is a great place to watch a game, take the family, grab takeout, or get a late night drink and fill your belly.
Greyhound Cafe
Drive Thru Now Open!
Inside the Cedar Rapids Public Library
Runt's Munchies
Come in and enjoy!