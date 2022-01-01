Lion Bridge Brewing Company

Crushberry (Kettle Sour with Blueberry and Berry flavor, 6.7%) - For our 8th Anniversary, we wanted to come up with something that embodies the "terroir" of Cedar Rapids. When Crunchberry Day gives its sweet aromatic embrace to our fair city, we are children again; innocent and giggling. We hope this beer if fun for you. Drink on Crunchberry Day for extra enjoyment.

