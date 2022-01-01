Go
Lion Bridge Brewing Company

Lion Bridge Brewing is a producer of world-class beers. Our brewery and beer hall is located in the historic Czech Village of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Our beer hall features our own beers, a selection of sandwiches and beercentric foods, as well as a small selection of non-alcoholic beverages, and wine in a can.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

59 16th Ave SW • $$

Avg 4.7 (784 reviews)

Popular Items

Crushberry, 4-pack$14.99
Crushberry (Kettle Sour with Blueberry and Berry flavor, 6.7%) - For our 8th Anniversary, we wanted to come up with something that embodies the "terroir" of Cedar Rapids. When Crunchberry Day gives its sweet aromatic embrace to our fair city, we are children again; innocent and giggling. We hope this beer if fun for you. Drink on Crunchberry Day for extra enjoyment.
American Cheeseburger$11.00
Pan-seared 100% beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles and American Cheese. Served on a pretzel bun with a side of kettle chips.
Fish Fry Basket$11.00
Three Pieces of Beer Battered Cod and hand-cut house fries served with garlic aioli and lemon wedge.
Tmavy Lezak 6-pack$10.99
Tmavy Lezak 6-pack (Dark Czech Lager, 5.5%) Pronounced "Tuh-Mah-vee Lay-zahk" which means "Dark Larger" in Czech. Not necessarily the antithesis to our iconic Ziva Voda Czech Pilsner, but a nod to the Dark Czech Lagers that don't get enough love from American Craft beer brewers or drinkers. But quaff one pint and you will see why they deserve all the love you can give them.
Shindig Hazy DIPA, 4-pack$14.99
Shindig (Hazy Double IPA with, Idaho 7, Galaxy, Bru-1, Sabro, Vic Secret 8.8%) - 8 years is no small feat for a small business. We are grateful for your support, and we are grateful for super pungent tropical hazy IPAs. Cheers!
Pierogies$8.00
Four cheese and potato piergoies served with caramelized onions topped with parsley and sour cream, a classic Czech favorite!
The Witwer Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Named after Weaver Witwer, the grocery store magnate of Cedar Rapids who built our historic building which once housed his Fritz's Food Market. Fried Chicken, house-made Honey Sriracha glaze, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion. and garlic Aioli on a pretzel bun. Served with Kettle Chips.
Peachy Keen, 4-pack$14.99
Peachy Keen (Pastry Sour, 7%). Kettle sour with peach ring gummies. Everything's peachy, peachy keen.
Fish Tacos$13.00
Three Beer Battered Fish Tacos on flour tortillas with LB baja sauce topped with fresh house-made pico.
Location

59 16th Ave SW

Cedar Rapids IA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
