Lion Bridge Brewing Company
Lion Bridge Brewing is a producer of world-class beers. Our brewery and beer hall is located in the historic Czech Village of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Our beer hall features our own beers, a selection of sandwiches and beercentric foods, as well as a small selection of non-alcoholic beverages, and wine in a can.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
59 16th Ave SW • $$
59 16th Ave SW
Cedar Rapids IA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
