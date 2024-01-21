- Home
- Cedar Rapids
- Chrome Horse Saloon
Chrome Horse Saloon
1201 3rd St SE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
N/A Beverage
N/A Beverages
- Water
- TEA$2.99
- Pepsi$2.99
- Diet Pepsi$2.99
- Cherry Pepsi$2.99
- Mt Dew$2.99
- Diet Dew$2.99
- Starry$2.99
- Dr Pepper$2.99
- Root Beer$2.99
- Lemonade$2.99
- Rasp. Tea$2.99
- Flavored Lemonade$3.29
- Arnold Palmer$2.99
- Milk$3.25
- Choc Milk$3.25
- OJ$3.25
- Apple Juice$3.25
- Cranberry Juice$3.25
- Tomato Juice$3.25
- Club Soda$2.99
- Coffee$2.49
- Kd Drink$1.50
Food Menu
Parts Counter
- Hot Lap Wings Bone In 10$14.75
Bone-in traditional chicken wings
- Hot Lap Wings Bone In 20$24.75
Bone-in traditional chicken wings
- Boneless Wings 10$14.75
Bone-in traditional chicken wings
- Boneless Wings 20$24.75
Bone-in traditional chicken wings
- Chrome BBQ Smokies$10.75
Little Frank Smokies braised in Chrome BBQ
- Sweet Polynesian Meatballs$11.00
Baked meatballs braised in our sweet Asian fruit infused sauce
- Side Cars$10.75
Whole button mushrooms dipped in beer batter, then fried
- Exhaust Pipes- Plain$9.00
- Exhaust Pipes W/ Cheese & Bacon$10.75
Golden crisp waffle fries smothered with bacon and melted cheese
- Exhaust Pipes w/ Chili$11.75
Golden crisp waffle fries smothered with bacon and melted cheese with chili
- Onion Rings - Full$10.00
Thick-cut sweet onions dipped in beer batter and fried up crispy
- Cheesy Garlic Flat Bread$16.50
16” thin & crispy crust brushed with garlic butter topped with mozzarella and cheddar jack cheese
- Kickstands$11.00
Fried dill pickle spears served with choice of one sauce
- Burn-Outs$12.25
Frilled cajun chicken quesadilla, with a cheese blend, tomatoes, onions, green peppers served with salsa and sour cream
- Handle Bars$11.50
Herb breaded mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara
- Pretzel Bites$11.00
Deep fried, served with beer cheese sauce.
- Chaps N Salsa$7.50
Corn tortilla chips served with side of salsa.
- Chaps N Salsa with Queso$9.00
Corn tortilla chips served with side of salsa & con queso
- Davidson Dip with Pita bread$12.25
Creamy spinach artichoke dip made with a blend of parmesan cheese, spinach, artichoke hearts and garlic. Served with pizza bread.
- Davidson Dip with Tort. Chips$12.25
Creamy spinach artichoke dip made with a blend of parmesan cheese, spinach, artichoke hearts and garlic. Served with pizza bread.
- Diamond Plate Beef$14.25
Tortilla chips smothered with cheese topped with Queso, tomatoes, black olives, onions, jalapenos, and taco beef served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
- Diamond Plate Chicken$14.25
Tortilla chips smothered with cheese topped with Queso, tomatoes, black olives, onions, jalapenos and chicken served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
- 1/2 Diamond Plate Beef$12.25
Tortilla chips smothered with cheese topped with Queso, tomatoes, black olives, onions, jalapenos and taco beef served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
- 1/2 Diamond Plate Chicken$12.25
Tortilla chips smothered with cheese topped with Queso, tomatoes, black olives, onions, jalapenos and chicken served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
- Ultimate Diamond Beef$16.00
Tortilla chips smothered with cheese topped with Queso, tomatoes, black olives, onions, jalapenos, refried beans, shredded lettuce and taco beef served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
- Ultimate Diamond Chicken$16.00
Tortilla chips smothered with cheese topped with Queso, tomatoes, black olives, onions, jalapenos, refried beans, shredded lettuce and chicken served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
- 1/2 Ultimate Diamond Beef$14.00
Tortilla chips smothered with cheese topped with Queso, tomatoes, black olives, onions, jalapenos, refried beans, shredded lettuce and taco beef served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
- 1/2 Ultimate Diamond Chicken$14.00
Tortilla chips smothered with cheese topped with Queso, tomatoes, black olives, onions, jalapenos, refried beans, shredded lettuce and chicken served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
- Combo Platter$15.50
4 No Bone wings, 3 kickstands, 3 handle bars, 6 side cars and 6 pretzel bites
Steak Knife Burgers
- In Neutral$12.25
- 1st Gear$13.75
Burger topped with bacon and cheddar cheese.
- Fat-Boy$18.50
2 burgers stacked up with cheddar cheese and swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, bacon, onion, and mayo
- 2nd Gear$13.25
Burger topped with sautéed mushrooms, swiss on a parmesan cheese brioche bun.
- 3rd Gear$13.25
Burger with jalapeño cream sauce, sautéed onions and melted pepper jack cheese.
- 4th Gear$13.00
Burger topped with bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, sautéed onions and mushrooms.
- 5th Gear$14.00
Burger topped with bacon, sautéed onions, black pepper bleu cheese dressing served on a pretzel pretzel bun.
- Over Drive$14.50
Bacon burger topped with bacon, ranch and cheddar cheese on a brioche bun.
- Chrome Melt$13.75
Burger with sautéed onions, swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing, served on grilled marble rye.
- Frisco$14.50
Burger with swiss cheese, bacon, tomato and mayo on grilled sourdough bread.
- Hog Stuffed Burger$14.00
Burger topped with Chrome BBQ pulled pork, onion rings served on a brioche bun.
- Triple X Burger$14.00
Burger topped with pepper jack cheese, sliced jalapeños, bacon, and topped with Triple X HOT Sauce.
- Riders Brunch Burgers$14.75
Bacon burger with bacon, cheddar cheese and an over easy egg on rum chata French toast, served with a side of maple syrup.
- Oueso Burger$13.50
Creole burger with sautéed green peppers, onion, tomatoes and topped with salsa and queso.
- Rodeo Burger$14.25
Burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, onion rings and chrome bbq sauce on a brioche bun.
- Cajun Burger$13.75
Cajun seasoned burger topped with sautéed onion, green peppers, pepper jack cheese, Cajun tortilla chips topped with Asian sauce on a cajun brioche bun.
- Davidson Burger$13.75
Burger smothered with our famous Davidson dip on a parmesan pretzel bun.
Gear Box Sandwiches
- Porker$13.00
Huge, fresh cut fried pork tenderloin, your choice of fried or grilled on a brioche bun.
- Porker Grilled$13.00
Huge, fresh cut grilled pork tenderloin, your choice of fried or grilled on a brioche bun.
- Extreme Porker$13.50
Piled high, fresh cut fried pork tenderloin, Chrome bbq pulled pork, bacon and our chrome bbq sauce on a brioche bun.
- Extreme Porker Grilled$13.50
Piled high, fresh cut grilled pork tenderloin, Chrome bbq pulled pork, bacon and our chrome bbq sauce on a brioche bun.
- Cajun Porker$13.50
Huge, fresh cut fried pork tenderloin, topped with jalapeño coleslaw and our cajun sauce on a cajun brioche bun.
- Cajun Porker Grilled$13.50
Huge, fresh cut grilled pork tenderloin, topped with jalapeño coleslaw and our cajun sauce on a cajun brioche bun.
- Pork Rind "Porker"$13.25
Fresh cut pork tenderloin breaded with crushed pork rind breading topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles then drizzled with our Chrome sauce on a salted pretzel bun. 13.25
- Hog$11.50
House made pulled pork topped with Chrome BBQ on a grilled bun.
- Classic BLT$13.00
Bacon, lettuce and tomato on toasted Texas toast. Mayo upon request.
- Rebel$13.50
Sliced corned beef with sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing and swiss cheese on toasted marble rye.
- Rebel Turkey$13.50
Sliced turkey with sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing and swiss cheese on toasted marble rye.
- Caribbean Phish Pipes$13.50
Breaded cod fillet, fried on a bed of lettuce, tomato and red onion slices on brioche bun then finished with Asian coleslaw.
- Road Runner$13.75
House made breaded chicken breast topped with honey mustard and bacon on a pretzel bun.
- Freedom Philly$13.75
Tender roast beef smothered with sautéed onions and mushrooms, green peppers and melted swiss cheese. Served with au jus on a hoagie bun.
- Freedom Chicken Philly$14.00
Diced chicken breast smothered with sautéed onions and mushrooms, green peppers and melted swiss cheese. Served with au jus on a hoagie bun.
- Sick Chick$13.50
Cajun grilled chicken breast covered with cajun sauce, bacon and melted pepper jack cheese.
- Chicken Bacon Club$13.75
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, bacon, swiss and cheddar cheese and mayo on grilled sourdough.
- Boober Adult Grilled Cheese$13.75
Parmesan crusted grilled sourdough with swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, bacon, pulled pork, ham and topped with sweet Chrome bbq. 13.75
- Cajun Turkey Club$12.75
Cajun seasoned turkey with bacon, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese on grilled sour dough.
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.75
Breaded chicken tossed in mild buffalo sauce, pepper jack cheese and choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Saddle Wraps
- Brisket Wrap$14.00
Beef brisket, onion straws, coleslaw, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and chrome bbq ranch sauce.
- BLT Wrap$13.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato with cheddar jack cheese and mayonnaise.
- Asian Wrap$13.25
Chicken tossed in sweet Asian sauce, Asian coleslaw, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
- Philly Wrap$13.75
Tender roast beef tossed in queso, lettuce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and cheddar jack cheese.
- Southwestern Wrap$13.50
Chicken, bacon, mixed cheeses, lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives and our own salsa ranch dressing.
- Chicken Wrap$13.00
Choice of honey mustard or buffalo with ranch) chicken, with lettuce, tomato, and cheddar jack cheese.
- Backfire Wrap$12.75
Ground beef tossed in blue cheese, mild sauce, lettuce, fried onions, green peppers, and cheddar jack cheese.
- Cod Wrap$13.75
Breaded cod fish tossed in tartar sauce with lettuce, red cabbage, tomato, and cheddar jack cheese.
- Hog Wrap$12.50
Chrome bbq pulled pork, onion rings, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato.
Soups and Salads
- Side Salad$6.00
Mixed greens with tomatoes, cheese, and Fritos.
- Taco Salad Beef$13.50
Taco beef, tomatoes, onions, black olives, cheddar jack cheese served on mixed greens, topped with taco chips, served with salsa and sour cream.
- Taco Salad Chicken$13.50
Seasoned chicken, tomatoes, onions, black olives, cheddar jack cheese served on mixed greens, topped with taco chips, served with salsa and sour cream.
- Blackened Chicken Salad$13.75
Cajun grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, cheese and croutons on a bed of greens
- Beef Brisket Salad$14.25
Smoked beef brisket, tomatoes, red onions cheddar jack cheese, fritos on mixed greens, served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
- Cobb Salad$14.25
Grilled chicken, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, egg, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, on mixed greens served with avocado ranch dressing.
- Road King Salad Breaded$13.75
Breaded chicken or buffalo style chicken, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, cheese and croutons
- Road King Salad Grilled$13.75
Grilled chicken or buffalo style chicken, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, cheese and croutons
- Burn-Out Philly Salad$13.75
Philly beef Cajun style topped over, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, cheese, tossed in mixed greens with southwestern ranch and served with quesadilla wedges.
- SOUP Cup Chicken Tort$5.50
Our house favorite! Creamy cheese base with chunks of spicy chicken topped with sour cream and served with side cajun tortilla chips
- Soup Bowl Chicken Tort$7.00
Our house favorite! Creamy cheese base with chunks of spicy chicken topped with sour cream and served with side cajun tortilla chips
- Soup Cup Chili$5.25
Home made classic bean chili
- Soup Bowl Chili$7.00
Home made classic bean chili
- Soup Of Day Cup$5.50
Ask Your Server
- Soup Of Day Bowl$7.00
Ask Your Server
Sides
- French Fries - 1/2$3.25
- French Fries - Full$6.00
- Tater Tots - 1/2$4.50
- Tater Tots - Full$8.75
- Sweet Potato Fries - 1/2$4.50
Battered thin cut sweet potato fries garnished with cinnamon & sugar
- Sweet Potato Fries - Full$8.75
Battered thin cut sweet potato fries garnished with cinnamon & sugar
- Coleslaw$3.25
Home made
- Cottage Cheese$3.25
Large Curd
- Onion Rings - 1/2$5.25
Thick-cut sweet onions dipped in beer batter and fried up crispy
- Mashed Potatos$3.25
Red potato skin on mashed
- Side Salad$5.50
Lettuce, cheese, croutons and tomato
Slop House Dinner
- Hot Laps in Leather$14.95
Tender strips of breaded chicken breast deep-fried and served with your choice of one dipping sauce.
- Handcut Ribeye$26.25
8 oz. Ribeye charbroiled to desired temperature.
- Smoked Porkchop$16.95
8 oz. Slow smoked chop charbroiled finished with a side of sweet Chrome bbq sauce
- Phish Pipes Dinner$17.95
Two 4 oz. Breaded cod fillets, fried, served with tartar sauce.
- Meatloaf Dinner$16.95
Two healthy portions of slowly baked and charbroiled meatloaf. 16.95
- BBQ Meatloaf Sandwich$13.75
Two healthy portions of slowly baked and charbroiled meatloaf on Texas toast topped with Chrome bbq sauce served with one side.
Lil Riders Menu
- Kids Cheese Pizza$7.50
6” flatbread pizza with pizza sauce cheese blend. (No side included)
- Kids PB&J Pizza$7.50
6” flat bread with peanut butter and grape jelly topped with powdered sugar.(no side included)
- Kids Mini CornDogs$7.00
Bite size corn dogs, served with one side.
- Kids Grilled Cheese$7.00
Grilled sourdough bread with american cheese, served with one side
- Kids Training Wheel$7.00
2 mini burgers with dill pickles served with one side
- Kids Kid Fingers$7.00
Breaded chicken strips, served with one side.
- Kids Mac & Cheese$7.00
Kraft mac and cheese, served with one side
- Kids Turkey Sandwich$7.00
Choice of white or wheat, served with one side
Pizza Menu
9'' Pizza
- Custom Brisket 9"$16.00
Chrome bbq ranch base with beef brisket, fried onions, topped with parmesan, cheddar jack cheese and topped with coleslaw and topped with sweet chrome bbq sauce.
- Cheese Burger 9"$13.75
Ketchup and mustard base with hamburger, tomatoes, pickles, onions and bacon, topped with shredded cheddar jack cheese.
- All Meat 9"$15.75
Marinara sauce with sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, canadian bacon and bacon topped with shredded mozzarella cheese.
- Philly 9"$14.00
Monterey jack cheese base with tender roast beef, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese sauce. 9" 14.00 | 12" 20.00 | 16" 25.00
- Veggie 9"$12.25
Marinara sauce with mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes and black olives topped with shredded mozzarella cheese. 9" 12.25 | 12" 18.25 | 16" 22.25
- Route 9"$14.75
Housemade Thin Crust Pepperoni, sausage, beef, Canadian bacon and cheese.
- Biker Trash 9"$14.00
Chrome bbq sauce topped with mesquite grilled chicken, onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms, topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese.
- Sick Chick 9"$14.00
Cajun sauce base topped with cajun seasoned chicken breast, bacon, onions, mozzarella and pepper jack cheese and topped with cajun sauce.
- BLT 9"$13.75
Marinara sauce with combination of bacon and shredded mozzarella cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
- Supreme 9"$14.25
Marinara sauce with sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, black olives, green peppers, onions and mushrooms, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese.
- Hawaiian Hog 9"$13.50
Jalapeño cream sauce base with pulled pork, canadian bacon, shredded mozzarella cheese topped with onion, jalapeño, pineapple and topped with chrome bbq sauce.
- Taco 9"$13.50
Marinara sauce and refried beans base with your choice of seasoned ground beef or chicken with tomatoes, shredded lettuce, cheese and black olives topped with tortilla chips.
- BYO Pizza 9"$11.75
Housemade Build your own
- BYO Pizza 1/2 & 1/2 9"$11.75
12'' Pizza
- Custom Brisket 12"$22.00
Chrome bbq ranch base with beef brisket, fried onions, topped with parmesan, cheddar jack cheese and topped with coleslaw and topped with sweet chrome bbq sauce.
- Cheese Burger 12"$18.75
Ketchup and mustard base with hamburger, tomatoes, pickles, onions and bacon, topped with shredded cheddar jack cheese.
- All Meat 12"$18.75
Marinara sauce with sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, canadian bacon and bacon topped with shredded mozzarella cheese.
- Philly 12"$20.00
Monterey jack cheese base with tender roast beef, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese sauce. 9" 14.00 | 12" 20.00 | 16" 25.00
- Veggie 12"$18.25
Marinara sauce with mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes and black olives topped with shredded mozzarella cheese. 9" 12.25 | 12" 18.25 | 16" 22.25
- Route 12"$20.75
Housemade Thin Crust Pepperoni, sausage, beef, Canadian bacon and cheese.
- Biker Trash 12"$20.00
Chrome bbq sauce topped with mesquite grilled chicken, onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms, topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese.
- Sick Chick 12"$20.00
Cajun sauce base topped with cajun seasoned chicken breast, bacon, onions, mozzarella and pepper jack cheese and topped with cajun sauce.
- BLT 12"$19.75
Marinara sauce with a combination of bacon and shredded mozzarella cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
- Supreme 12"$20.25
Marinara sauce with sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, black olives, green peppers, onions and mushrooms, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese.
- Hawaiian Hog 12"$19.50
Jalapeño cream sauce base with pulled pork, canadian bacon, shredded mozzarella cheese topped with onion, jalapeño, pineapple and topped with chrome bbq sauce.
- Taco 12"$19.50
Marinara sauce and refried beans base with your choice of seasoned ground beef or chicken with tomatoes, shredded lettuce, cheese and black olives topped with tortilla chips.
- BYO Pizza 12"$15.75
Housemade Build your own