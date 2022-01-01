Big Woody's Bar & Grill
Locally-owned, Big Woody's is the locals spot where you can count on great staff, cold beverages and outstanding food.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
1479 General Booth Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1479 General Booth Blvd
Virginia Beach VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Jessy's Taquiera - Oceana
Best Authentic Mexican Dining Experience in Virginia!!!!
Thin Brew Line Brewing Company
Brewed with honor, Thin Brew Line serves an original lineup of craft beer in a taproom that salutes our First Responders and Frontline Workers.
Yamachen Sushi
Come in and enjoy!
Town Center Cold Pressed - General Booth
A Speciality Beverage Company!