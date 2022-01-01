Go
Big Woody's Bar & Grill

Locally-owned, Big Woody's is the locals spot where you can count on great staff, cold beverages and outstanding food.

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

1479 General Booth Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (582 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Ranch Wrap$9.99
Grilled or fried chicken with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, red onions, and ranch dressing.
Boneless Wings - 12$16.99
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.99
Choice of grilled or fried chicken, stuffed with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, shredded cheese and hot wing sauce.
Tater Tots$2.99
Pretzel Bites$7.99
A basket full of mouth watering soft pretzel bites served with a side of melted cheese for dipping. Try them spicy garlic parmesan style or covered in cinnamon sugar for $0.99.
Big Woody Burger$11.99
Bursting with flavor, our original half-pound burger topped with American cheese, bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Bone-In Wings - 24$29.99
Bone-In Wings - 12$16.99
French Fries$2.99
Fried Pickle Chips$7.49
Big Woody's fried dill pickle chips will tickle the taste buds with every bite. Served with cajun ranch.
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1479 General Booth Blvd

Virginia Beach VA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
