Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Biloxi

Go
Biloxi restaurants
Toast

Biloxi restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Mugshots Grill and Bar

130 Main St, Biloxi

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
HOLY GUACAMOLE CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.29
Grilled chicken breast topped with melted pepper jack cheese and fried onion strings, dressed with guacamole, lettuce and tomato.
More about Mugshots Grill and Bar
Item pic

 

Greenhouse Biloxi

152 G E Ohr, Biloxi

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
Chicken salad with pecans, cranberries, celery, and garam marsala on Multigrain bread with mayo, tomato, and local lettuce. Come with Fruit or Chips
More about Greenhouse Biloxi
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Woody’s Roadside

1894 Beach Blvd, Biloxi

Avg 4.5 (892 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Fried chicken breast tossed in hot or mild buffalo sauce. Lettuce, tomato & pickles. Choice of side.
More about Woody’s Roadside
Bacon-Brie Chicken Sandwich image

 

Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant

1775 Beach Blvd., Biloxi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon-Brie Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with crispy bacon, brie, tomato, and spinach, served on a brioche bun with a side of creole honey mustard. Served with a side of fries
More about Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Biloxi

Gumbo

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Fish Sandwiches

Cheesecake

Mahi Mahi

Snapper

Poboy

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Biloxi to explore

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Ocean Springs

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Fairhope

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Pass Christian

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Bay Saint Louis

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Diberville

No reviews yet

Saraland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston