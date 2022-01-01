Chicken sandwiches in Biloxi
Biloxi restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Mugshots Grill and Bar
Mugshots Grill and Bar
130 Main St, Biloxi
|HOLY GUACAMOLE CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.29
Grilled chicken breast topped with melted pepper jack cheese and fried onion strings, dressed with guacamole, lettuce and tomato.
More about Greenhouse Biloxi
Greenhouse Biloxi
152 G E Ohr, Biloxi
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
Chicken salad with pecans, cranberries, celery, and garam marsala on Multigrain bread with mayo, tomato, and local lettuce. Come with Fruit or Chips
More about Woody’s Roadside
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Woody’s Roadside
1894 Beach Blvd, Biloxi
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Fried chicken breast tossed in hot or mild buffalo sauce. Lettuce, tomato & pickles. Choice of side.
More about Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant
Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant
1775 Beach Blvd., Biloxi
|Bacon-Brie Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with crispy bacon, brie, tomato, and spinach, served on a brioche bun with a side of creole honey mustard. Served with a side of fries