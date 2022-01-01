Quesadillas in Biloxi
Biloxi restaurants that serve quesadillas
Shaggy's
1763 Beach Blvd, Biloxi
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.99
Flour tortilla with cheddar jack cheese and fajita chicken. Served with fresh jalapenos, salsa and sour cream.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Half Shell Oyster House
125 Lameuse Street, Biloxi
|Uptowner Quesadilla
|$13.00
Sliced USDA choice filet and ribeye with sautéed mushrooms, onions and a five cheese blend in a grilled flour tortilla. Topped with chives and diced tomatoes. Served with homemade Dijon horseradish.
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Woody’s Roadside
1894 Beach Blvd, Biloxi
|Quesadilla
|$9.99
large flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar and jack cheese, pico de gallo and jalapenos. Served with sour cream and guacamole.