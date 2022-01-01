Quesadillas in Biloxi

Biloxi restaurants that serve quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla image

 

Shaggy's

1763 Beach Blvd, Biloxi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$10.99
Flour tortilla with cheddar jack cheese and fajita chicken. Served with fresh jalapenos, salsa and sour cream.
More about Shaggy's
Uptowner Quesadilla image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Half Shell Oyster House

125 Lameuse Street, Biloxi

Avg 4.5 (96 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Uptowner Quesadilla$13.00
Sliced USDA choice filet and ribeye with sautéed mushrooms, onions and a five cheese blend in a grilled flour tortilla. Topped with chives and diced tomatoes. Served with homemade Dijon horseradish.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Quesadilla image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Woody’s Roadside

1894 Beach Blvd, Biloxi

Avg 4.5 (892 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$9.99
large flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar and jack cheese, pico de gallo and jalapenos. Served with sour cream and guacamole.
More about Woody’s Roadside
Cheese Quesadilla image

 

Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant

1775 Beach Blvd., Biloxi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Quesadilla$9.95
Grilled 12" flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and Lucy's own Rock-a-mole!
More about Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant

