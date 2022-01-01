Tacos in Biloxi

Go
Biloxi restaurants
Toast

Biloxi restaurants that serve tacos

Mahi Tacos image

 

Shaggy's

1763 Beach Blvd, Biloxi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mahi Tacos$15.99
Blackened Mahi served on cabbage slaw topped with pineapple pico and soy glaze. Served with chips and salsa.
Grilled Grouper Tacos$14.99
2 - flour tortillas filled with grilled grouper, honey lime slaw, jalapeno sour cream and fresh cilantro Served with chips and salsa.
More about Shaggy's
Chili Shrimp Tacos image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Woody’s Roadside

1894 Beach Blvd, Biloxi

Avg 4.5 (892 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Shrimp Tacos$12.99
Crispy fried Royal Red shrimp tossed in our spicy sweet chili sauce served on flour tortillas with thinly sliced cabbage, pico de gallo and creamy lime dressing. Choice of side.
More about Woody’s Roadside

Browse other tasty dishes in Biloxi

Mac And Cheese

Cake

Gumbo

Grits

Bisque

Chicken Salad

Nachos

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Biloxi to explore

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Ocean Springs

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Fairhope

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Pass Christian

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Diberville

No reviews yet

Bay Saint Louis

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Saraland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston