Tacos in Biloxi
Biloxi restaurants that serve tacos
Shaggy's
1763 Beach Blvd, Biloxi
|Mahi Tacos
|$15.99
Blackened Mahi served on cabbage slaw topped with pineapple pico and soy glaze. Served with chips and salsa.
|Grilled Grouper Tacos
|$14.99
2 - flour tortillas filled with grilled grouper, honey lime slaw, jalapeno sour cream and fresh cilantro Served with chips and salsa.
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Woody’s Roadside
1894 Beach Blvd, Biloxi
|Chili Shrimp Tacos
|$12.99
Crispy fried Royal Red shrimp tossed in our spicy sweet chili sauce served on flour tortillas with thinly sliced cabbage, pico de gallo and creamy lime dressing. Choice of side.