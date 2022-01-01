Go
BirchTree Bread Company

Artisan bakery, specialty coffee, sandwiches, pastries, pizza, beer, wine usually in a cozy cafe environment, now available for curbside pick-up only at this time.

SANDWICHES

138 Green St,Ste 5 • $$

Avg 4.5 (566 reviews)

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza$15.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, pecorino romano
Cheese Pizza$13.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano
Iced Latte
espresso + milk over ice
Iced Coffee
the classic cold caffeine fix
Margherita Pizza$14.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, fresh basil
Focaccia$5.00
a light Italian classic accented with extra virgin olive oil, Maldon sea salt, dried herbs
Mom's Meatball$5.50
One half pound meatball, made with local beef & pork, marinara, pecorino, and mom's recipe
Turkey Bacon$13.50
north country turkey breast & apple wood smoked bacon, cranberry mayonnaise, local greens, country
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$9.50
baked farm fresh egg, Cabot cheddar, North Country bacon, bacon fat brioche bun
Spicy Tomato Bisque$7.00
EVOO, fresh herbs, pecorino, bread
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

138 Green St,Ste 5

Worcester MA

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
