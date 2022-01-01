Go
BKD's Backyard Joint

YOUR LOCAL
NEIGHBORHOOD JOINT!
BKD'S Backyard Joint celebrates community, camaraderie and sportsmanship in a fun, casual setting. This means providing genuine hospitality and creating a sense of belonging for all guests and staff members. Our goal is to deliver great drinks, great food, great service and a great time. Our mission is to "wow" guests with attention to detail and quality dining; consisting of an interactive and socially entertaining experience.

PIZZA • TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

980 E. Pecos Rd., Suite 5 • $$

Avg 4.4 (781 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Bacon Fries$12.00
French Fries, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Smoked Aged Cheddar, Ancho Ranch, Crispy Buffalo Chicken and Green Onion
Fajita Quesadilla$11.00
Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Fire Roasted Hatch Chile, Grilled Onions & Peppers, served with Salsa and Sour Cream
Add: Smoked Brisket, Smoked Pork,
Grilled Chicken Breast +4
Hatch Grilled Cheese$13.00
Sliced Brioche, Swiss, Pepper-Jack, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Hatch Chile, Applewood Smoked Bacon
Add: Grilled Chicken Breast, Smoked Brisket, Braised Short Rib +4
BKD's Burger$16.50
House Patty, Memphis Sweet & Smoky Rub, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Smoked Aged Cheddar Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Fried
Onion Strings, Chipotle Aioli on a Brioche Bun
Reuben$15.00
Slow Simmered Corned Beef, Pepper-Jack, Bavarian Kraut, 1000 Island, Toasted Marble Rye
Traditional Wings$16.00
Served grilled or fried with carrots, celery and choice of Ranch or Bleu cheese
Choose your Rub or Sauce.
California Chicken Wrap$16.00
Ancho Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast, Chipotle Aioli, Avacado, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Spinach, Roasted Tomato, Provolone Cheese, wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla
Brisket Dip$16.00
Smoked Brisket and Provolone Cheese on a Baguette with Au Jus
BYO Custom Burger$15.00
House Patty, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Smoked Aged Chedder Cheese on a Brioche Bun
Boneless Wings$13.00
Served grilled or fried with carrots, celery and choice of Ranch or Bleu cheese
Choose your Rub or Sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

980 E. Pecos Rd., Suite 5

Chandler AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
