BKD's Backyard Joint
YOUR LOCAL
NEIGHBORHOOD JOINT!
BKD'S Backyard Joint celebrates community, camaraderie and sportsmanship in a fun, casual setting. This means providing genuine hospitality and creating a sense of belonging for all guests and staff members. Our goal is to deliver great drinks, great food, great service and a great time. Our mission is to "wow" guests with attention to detail and quality dining; consisting of an interactive and socially entertaining experience.
PIZZA • TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
980 E. Pecos Rd., Suite 5 • $$
Location
980 E. Pecos Rd., Suite 5
Chandler AZ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
