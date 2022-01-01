YOUR LOCAL

NEIGHBORHOOD JOINT!

BKD'S Backyard Joint celebrates community, camaraderie and sportsmanship in a fun, casual setting. This means providing genuine hospitality and creating a sense of belonging for all guests and staff members. Our goal is to deliver great drinks, great food, great service and a great time. Our mission is to "wow" guests with attention to detail and quality dining; consisting of an interactive and socially entertaining experience.



PIZZA • TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

980 E. Pecos Rd., Suite 5 • $$