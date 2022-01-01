Go
Blue Line Pizza

Voted "Best Pizza in Silicon Valley," Blue Line Pizza features award winning cornmeal crust deep dish and NY style thin crust pizzas; organic salads and appetizers; gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan options; and a wide selection of craft beers, regional wines and signature cocktails. Enjoy our dog friendly, covered outdoor patio with patio heaters to make your dining experience as comfortable as possible.

PIZZA • SALADS

1108 Burlingame Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (8407 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Cheese$21.95
Create your own & add your favorite toppings
** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
Spicy Chicken Wings$14.50
A pound of wings served with baby carrots and a creamy blue cheese
Caesar Salad (Entreé Size)$14.00
Romaine topped with shaved parmesan, house-made croutons & Caesar dressing
Small Build Your Own$17.95
Create your own & add your favorite toppings
** Allergies or special dietary needs? Please refer to Allergy section below
Small Cheese$17.95
Create your own & add your favorite toppings
** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
Large Blue Line$29.55
AKA the “Little Star”. Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, garlic, mozzarella & marinara sauce
Large Half-n-Half
Mix and match! Your choice of half and half of your favorite Specialty Pizzas
Large Build Your Own$21.95
Create your own & add your favorite toppings
Garlic Bread$8.35
Warm house made bread topped with a blend of butter, garlic and melted mozzarella, served with warm marinara sauce
Small Blue Line$22.40
AKA the “Little Star”. Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, garlic, mozzarella & marinara sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1108 Burlingame Ave

Burlingame CA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

