Go
Toast

Bluestone

Fresh ingredients, menu variety, and affordable prices have always been standards. We take pride in our fresh fish, and daily specials. The sizzling burgers, paper thin pizza, smoked wings, and the legendary key lime pie have become staples on Central Street and beyond!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1932 Central St • $$

Avg 4.1 (796 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Tenders with Choice of side$6.00
1/2 Build a burger$13.00
Add any topping for $1.00
Kids Grilled Cheese with Choice of Side$6.00
Central Cobb$13.00
Romaine, White Cheddar, Cucumber, Corn, Tomato, Sunflower Seeds, Egg, Bacon, Avocado, and Honey Mustard Dressing
Tinga Chicken Quesadillas$15.00
Chipotle Chicken, Monterey Jack, Mozzarella, Tomato
14" Cheese Pizza$12.00
Add any topping for $2.25
Smoked Wings$13.00
Our Signature Rub, Smoked to perfection
Black Bean Burger$13.00
Roasted Veggie Quesadilla$14.00
Seasonal Roasted Veggies, Goat Cheese
Kale and Quinoa$14.00
Avocado, Dried Cherries, Chopped Pecans, Goat Cheese, Lemon Vinaigrette
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1932 Central St

Evanston IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tag's Bakery

No reviews yet

Famous for our Florentines!

DeSalvo's Pizza

No reviews yet

Pizza by the Slice on Central.

Bake Homemade Pizza - Evanston

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tag's Cafe

No reviews yet

Catering on time and fresh!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston