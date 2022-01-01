Go
Boca Taqueria

Elevated Mexican Food, served at your neighborhood taco shop. Tacos for everyone!

1674 N Higley Rd Ste 101

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mini Chimis$7.50
4 mini chimis - 2 bean & cheese and 2 chicken & cheese served with queso dip
Chips & Salsa$2.95
Salmon Taco$5.25
Grilled salmon, orange mango salsa, cheese
Chicken Taco$2.75
shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese, pico
Fiesta Bean & Cheese Burrito$3.50
Smaller version of our classic bean & cheese burrito
Full Size Bean & Cheese Burrito$4.50
Classic bean & cheese burrito
Shrimp Taco$5.25
Sauteed shrimp, pineapple salsa, cheese
Chicken Taco$3.75
Shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese, & pico
Carne Asada Taco$4.25
Carne asada, chopped onion, & cilantro
Location

1674 N Higley Rd Ste 101

Gilbert AZ

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
