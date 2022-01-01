Go
Toast

BOLLYWOOD TACOS

Come in and enjoy!

203 E Main street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

203 E Main street

chattanooga TN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hello Monty

No reviews yet

A neighborhood spot for friends and family

Chattanooga Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

A taproom and brewery located on Chestnut Street in Chattanooga's historic Southside, CBC serves up craft beer and quality food.

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern

No reviews yet

FEED co. Table and Tavern is a locally owned Chattanooga restaurant located on the Southside. Specializing in farm to table favorites with a unique twist, we offer something for everyone. With a full bar, covered patio, live music and a game room for kids of all ages!

CHATTANOOGA - Frothy Monkey

No reviews yet

Frothy Monkey is an all day cafe with locations in Nashville, Franklin, and Chattanooga Tennessee.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston