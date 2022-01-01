Go
Toast

Duluth Boomtown

Boomtown is an upscale casual restaurant serving up the area’s best food along with hand-crafted beers, wine list and amazing cocktails. We feature chef driven gastropub cuisine, including steaks, seafood, pastas, flatbreads and more.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

4483 Martin Rd • $

Avg 4.5 (710 reviews)

Popular Items

MARGARITA FLAT$12.95
Pesto . Mozzarella . Roasted Tomato . Parmesan . Tondo Balsamic Glaze . Fresh Basil
TRADITIONAL 1# WINGS$12.95
Competition-Tested, Award-Winning Wings With Crazy-Good Flavors Ranging From
Super Hot To Tangy And Sweet.
CAJUN BLUE BURGER$14.95
Cajun Seasoned . Cheddar Cheese +
Creamy Blue Cheese . Applewood Smoked Bacon . Onion Tangles . Pretzel Bun
BACON BRIE BURGER$14.95
Cranberry Chutney . Applewood Bacon
Caramelized Onion . Brie Cheese . Apple Slaw
BONELESS WINGS$12.95
WINGS
Buffalo . Boom Boom . Creamy Garlic Herb
Garffulo . Sriracha Bourbon . Sweet Chili
PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES$8.95
Black Truffle Sea Salt . Fresh Parsley . Garlic Aioli
PORTABELLO PRIME$16.95
Prime rib . Sauteed Mushrooms . Garlic Aioli . Swiss Cheese . AU JUS . Hoagie Bun
BACON AVOCADO BURGER$13.95
BACON, AVOCADO, CHIPOTLE AIOLI, SHREDDED ICEBERG, TOMATO, RED ONION, PRETZEL BUN
KD CHEESE BURGER$6.50
french fires or granny smith apple
OLD TIME CHEEESBURGER$12.95
Leaf Lettuce . Tomato . Red Onion . Kaiser Bun . choose | swiss . american . pepper jack . cheddar
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Takeout

Location

4483 Martin Rd

Duluth MN

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Skyline Social & Games

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The King of Creams - Hermantown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe

No reviews yet

Now open with drive-thru! order online, by phone or at the speaker box. Wine and beer also available to go!

Burrito Union

No reviews yet

Dear Valued Customer,
As you have most likely read, many
restaurants and industries are struggling to find staff and have been forced to either closedown or to modify their hours and/or sections that are open for dining. We are no exception.
Beginning July 2st, we will be adding a 5% service charge. This service charge is not a
gratuity. It is to help offset the pay raises we have given to our non-tipped staff, mostly to the cooks and dishwashers.
We really value your business, and we truly hope that this service charge does not
frustrate you or cause you any unease. Our
intention is to hold menu prices in check while using other sources of income to offset the rising labor costs.
Sincerely,
The Brewhouse and Burrito Union Team

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston