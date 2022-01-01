Duluth Boomtown
Boomtown is an upscale casual restaurant serving up the area’s best food along with hand-crafted beers, wine list and amazing cocktails. We feature chef driven gastropub cuisine, including steaks, seafood, pastas, flatbreads and more.
4483 Martin Rd
4483 Martin Rd
Duluth MN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Dear Valued Customer,
As you have most likely read, many
restaurants and industries are struggling to find staff and have been forced to either closedown or to modify their hours and/or sections that are open for dining. We are no exception.
Beginning July 2st, we will be adding a 5% service charge. This service charge is not a
gratuity. It is to help offset the pay raises we have given to our non-tipped staff, mostly to the cooks and dishwashers.
We really value your business, and we truly hope that this service charge does not
frustrate you or cause you any unease. Our
intention is to hold menu prices in check while using other sources of income to offset the rising labor costs.
Sincerely,
The Brewhouse and Burrito Union Team