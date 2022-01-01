Nachos in Bourbonnais

Beef 'O' Brady's

547 Main Street NW, Bourbonnais

Avg 4.3 (1402 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
Ta Canijo - Bourbonnais image

 

Ta Canijo - Bourbonnais

North Convent Street, Bourbonnais

No reviews yet
Takeout
NACHO FRIES$8.00
