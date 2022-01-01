BowlesBoyz Bbq Up The Creek
We are a family owned and run restaurant who prides itself on great food, service and being a valued partner in the community.
201 CAMPBELLS CREEK DRIVE
Location
201 CAMPBELLS CREEK DRIVE
CHARLESTON WV
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Pitch of KC
Come in and enjoy!
Husson's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Coco's
Come in and enjoy!
Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille
Located in the heart of Downtown. Open 365 days. Full menu late night. Happy Hour M-F 4:30-7. Full catering 304-343-5551