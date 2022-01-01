Go
Husson's Pizza

301 36th Street

Popular Items

Family Pack$18.99
Create Calzone$6.50
Includes pizza sauce, cheese, and one topping. Must choose one topping.
Create Medium 16" Pizza$14.50
Includes sauce and cheese. Must choose cheese only or a topping.
Bread Stix$4.19
Includes 4oz cup marinara sauce
Cheese Stix$5.99
Includes 4 oz cup marinara sauce
Create Junior 12" Pizza$9.50
Includes sauce and cheese. Must choose cheese only or a topping.
Create Mini 6" Pizza$2.60
Includes sauce and cheese. Must choose a topping from list.
Create Large 18" Pizza$15.50
Includes sauce and cheese. Must choose cheese only or a topping.
2-Liter Drinks$2.69
Create Small 14" Pizza$11.00
Includes sauce and cheese. Must choose cheese only or a topping.
Location

301 36th Street

Charleston WV

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
