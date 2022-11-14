Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coco's Kitchen & Cafe

233 Hale St

Charleston, WV 25301

COCOA BANANA
BERRY HAPPY

Smoothies

BERRY HAPPY

$6.00

COCOA BANANA

$6.00

TROPICAL SMOOTHIE BOWL

$8.00

Tropical fruit smoothie topped with strawberries, banana, granola and toasted coconut.

Strawberry Banana

$6.00

NA Beverages

Sparkling Water (Bottled)

$3.00

Flavored Sparkling Water (Canned)

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke (Canned)

$2.00

Diet Coke (Canned)

$2.00

Sprite (Canned)

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Half & Half Tea

$2.50

Ice Water

Hot Tea

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

