Ichiban Charleston
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
103 Capitol St, Charleston, WY 25301
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dem 2 Brothers & a Griill II New Location - 189 Summers Street
No Reviews
189 Summers Street Charleston, WV 25301
View restaurant