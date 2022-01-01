Go
Toast

Happy Days Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

600 D St • $

Avg 4.5 (342 reviews)

Popular Items

Big Bopper$6.95
Leader Of The Pack$7.75
Chili Cheese Fries$5.95
Hound Dog$2.75
Free ice cream scoop
Onion Rings$3.95
O'donna ( Ham & Cheese)$7.25
Sweet Tea$2.25
Temptation$7.25
French Fries$2.25
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

600 D St

South Charleston WV

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Bucket

No reviews yet

Friendly and Fun Restaurant and Bar, with a WV twist! Great Food, Pepperoni Rolls, Wings, Burgers and sooo much more! Your gonna love this place!!!

Graziano's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Husson's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

It's So So Good Seafood Restaurant And Lounge

No reviews yet

It's So So Good Seafood Restaurant And Lounge
It will be the perfect mix of Island Seafood Dishes and more all seasoned to perfection. Along with Music & Culture all under one roof .
We offer Dine-In or Take Out

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston