Coco's Kitchen & Cafe

233 Hale St

KANAWHA COBB SALAD$12.00
fresh greens topped w/ grilled chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, croutons, and your choice of dressing
THE BIG GARDEN SALAD$8.00
fresh greens w/ cherry tomatoes, cucumber salad, pickled carrot & radish, roasted cauliflower, roasted broccoli, roasted squash, white cheddar, croutons and your choice of dressing
ALOHA$10.00
sushi rice served w/ avocado, cucumber, roasted carrots, mukimame, green onions, toasted sesame seed, sweet soy sauce and sriracha mayo
FARRO APPLE SALAD$9.00
hearty grain served with apples, roasted butternut squash, toasted pecans, goat-cheese fritters and roasted garlic vinaigrette. Served w/ arugula.
COCOA BANANA$6.00
TURKEY, BRIE & FIG MELT$12.00
house-roasted turkey w/ a brie-fig spread, and baby spinach grilled on house-made focaccia
BERRY HAPPY$6.00
FALAFEL WRAP$11.00
falafel, cucumber, feta, tomatoes, and fresh greens with lemon-tahini sauce stuffed into a whole wheat wrap and toasted
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN WRAP$11.00
grilled chicken, chipotle jalapeño slaw, pickled onions, bell peppers, white cheddar and black beans stuffed into a whole wheat wrap and toasted
CAPRESE FOCACCIA MELT$9.00
fresh mozzarella, pesto, tomatoes, baby spinach and balsamic glaze on toasted house focaccia
Charleston WV

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
