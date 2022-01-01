Go
Bowood by Niche

Bowood by Niche is the latest concept by Chef Gerard Craft, located in the former home of Café Osage within Bowood Farms in the Central West End.
The newest addition to the Niche Food Group family offers elegantly simple brunch fare (with a nod to Italy) in a light-filled, urban garden oasis setting.

4605 Olive St

Single Blueberry Pancake$7.50
blueberries, cultured butter, maple syrup
Buttermilk Pancakes$15.00
cultured butter, maple syrup, optional add blueberries
Honey Bun$5.00
Cold Brew Coffee$4.50
Flavored Latte$5.00
Cappuccino$4.50
Seasonal Poptart$4.00
Raspberry
Latte$4.50
Coffee$4.00
Americano Coffee$3.50
4605 Olive St

St Louis MO

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
