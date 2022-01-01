Bowood by Niche
Bowood by Niche is the latest concept by Chef Gerard Craft, located in the former home of Café Osage within Bowood Farms in the Central West End.
The newest addition to the Niche Food Group family offers elegantly simple brunch fare (with a nod to Italy) in a light-filled, urban garden oasis setting.
4605 Olive St
4605 Olive St
St Louis MO
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
