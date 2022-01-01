Go
American
Bars & Lounges

Boxcar Bar & Grill

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

207 Reviews

$$

25 Chatham Rd

Short Hills, NJ 07078

Popular Items

Station Burger$18.00
Romaine Lettuce, Beefsteak Tomato, Sliced Red Onion, Homemade Dill Pickle Chip, Choice of Cheese w/Fries
Side of Fries$6.00
House-cut Kennebac Potatoes, Served with Garlic Aioli.
Chicken Wings$14.00
Choice of House-made Sauce:
Cleveland BBQ, Traditional Hot, Honey Soy, Dry Rub, or Tamarind Ginger.
Black Bean Burger$16.00
House Made Black Bean Burger, Pepperjack Cheese, Pickled Jalapenos, French Fries. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion.
Kale and Romaine Caesar Salad$15.00
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Locally Grown Kale, Homemade Caesar Dressing, Brioche Croutons, Old Bay Chick Peas
Shrimp Plancha$24.00
Mexican White Shrimp, Sauteed Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Red Bell Pepper, Cilantro Rice, Grilled Lemon & honey mustard
Loaded Tater Tots$15.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sour Cream, Vermont Cheddar, Chives, Garlic Aioli, Scallion
Kids Burger$12.00
Choice of Cheese, Served w/ side of French Fries, Greens, or Fruit.
Fish Tacos$19.00
Line Caught Cod, Corn Tortillas, Cilantro Crema, Red Cabbage Slaw, Cilantro.
Beet and Greek Salad$15.00
Baby Arugula, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Oven Roasted Beets, Sliced Red Onion, Celery, Cucumber, Fresh Dill, Oregano Vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

25 Chatham Rd, Short Hills NJ 07078

Directions

