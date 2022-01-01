Go
  Brass Fountain - Solon

Brass Fountain - Solon

Come in and enjoy!

122 East Main Street

Popular Items

Fried Pork Tenderloin$12.45
hand-breaded Ruzicka’s tenderloin, plain or dusted, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles on toasted potato bun
Chicken Tenders$13.95
Side Salad$2.95
chopped romaine, carrot, cherry tomatoes, red onion, garlic herb croutons, and choice of dressing on the side
Grilled Cheese$8.25
cheddar, Swiss, and American cheese on sourdough
Chocolate$7.25
Pretzel Bites$9.95
two dozen warm pretzel bites served with beer cheese and honey mustard
Single - 1/4 Burger$10.95
Kids Chz Burger$6.25
Grilled Chicken Breast$12.45
plain or dusted, with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles on toasted potato bun
Double$13.95
Location

122 East Main Street

Solon IA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
