Brew Ha Ha!’s series of unique cafes across the Brandywine Valley offer coffee lovers a boutique experience, where every drink is special and individualized attention is paid every step of the way. Each café is situated in a distinct neighborhood within Northern Delaware, and has its own individual look and feel. We delight in being a First State business, and in being named Best of Delaware 25 years in a row!

1400 N Dupont St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bagel$2.00
Toasted Bagel with your choice of spreads
Classic Egg and Cheese$4.95
Fried Egg and Cheese*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Chai Latte$3.85
Spiced Black Tea Concentrate and Milk
Brewski$3.00
Drip Coffee with Espresso
Muffin$3.05
Coffee$2.10
Drip Coffee
Caffe Latte
Espresso and lightly textured milk
Florentine$5.95
Fried Egg, Cheddar, Spinach, Red Pepper Spread, Mango Chutney*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Specialty Latte
Our Specialty Lattes
Classic Plus$5.95
Fried Egg and Cheese with your choice of meat*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Location

1400 N Dupont St

Wilmington DE

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
