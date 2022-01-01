Go
Briggs Cafe

We are a vibrant and buzzing cafe set inside a beautiful plant nursery. The cool and calming atmosphere creates a perfect spot to grab a quick coffee or meet for lunch with friends.
We serve breakfast all day!
During spring we offer outdoor seating on our patio.
Open 8-5 daily~Kitchen closes 30 minutes prior to close.

SANDWICHES

295 Kelley Blvd,Briggs Nursery • $

Avg 4.5 (40 reviews)

Popular Items

BLT$8.95
Bacon, romaine lettuce, tomatoes & mayo on toasted sourdough.
Bacon Egg & Cheese$5.99
Bacon, egg & cheddar on croissant.
Green Monster
Spinach, mango, banana, ginger root, and orange juice.
Iced Coffee$2.75
Locally roasted by Mills Coffee.
French Chicken$8.95
Our very own all-white meat chicken salad with craisins & celery atop curly lettuce on a flaky locally-made croissant.
CBR$8.95
Chicken, bacon, ranch, cheddar cheese melted on ciabatta.
Honeycrisp$8.95
Apple slices, turkey, cheddar cheese & house-made honey mustard melted on sourdough.
Tropical Breeze
Mango, strawberries, banana and pineapple juice.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.95
Diced grilled chicken breast with chopped romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, house-made croutons & Caesar dressing on a whole wheat wrap.
Green Goddess$8.95
Fresh mozzarella, avocado, cucumber, baby spinach, arugula & house-made pesto on toasted ciabatta.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

295 Kelley Blvd,Briggs Nursery

North Attleboro MA

Sunday7:30 am - 5:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 5:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 5:30 pm
