ASPARAGUS CAESAR SALAD$11.25
Grilled Asparagus Caesar Salad
creamy smoked salmon caesar dressing, anchovy essence, herb & garlic croutons, shaved grana padana
PANCETTA "PORK CHOP"$28.00
roasted hen of the wood & chanterelle mushrooms, creamy risotto, parmesan, preserved lemons, baby kale, red wine butter
DOUBLE DARK CHOCOLATE BROWNIE$9.75
dark valrhona chocolate brownies, filled with buttercream & chantilly creme, topped with macerated strawberries
Smokin Sweet Rita$10.00
BRAISED SHORT RIB$35.50
blue cheese anson mill grits, port wine demi glaze, agrodolce baby carrots
BREAD & BUTTER$3.50
house made sourdough,
artisan compound butter, sea salt
PUB BURGER PACKAGE$65.00
Pub Burger Package:
(2) Salad: Wilted Arugula Salad
sautéed bacon, golden raisins
& shallots over wild arugula tossed
with a hazelnut vinaigrette,
pumpkin seed pesto
(2) Pub Burgers;
prime brisket patty, bleu cheese, herb aioli, arugula, onion, mushroom a la grecque, served with salty potatoes
Dessert:
(1) Double Dark Chocolate Brownie
dark valrhona chocolate brownies, filled with buttercream & chantilly creme, topped with macerated strawberries
and
(1) Swiss Carrot Cake
olive oil- almond flour cake, whipped cream cheese schlag, topped with french butter cream & candied carrots and served with chantilly
NOT YOUR GRANDMA'S TIRAMISU$10.50
griddled lady fingers, layered with french butter cream, topped with chantilly cream and a tableside pour of coffee liqueur & coffee sauce
VANILLA BEAN CHEESECAKE$10.25
chevre, graham cracker crust, chocolate sauce, toasted meringue, sugared brûléed top
WILTED ARUGULA SALAD$11.50
sautéed bacon, golden raisins & shallots over wild arugula tossed with a hazelnut vinaigrette, pumpkin seed pesto
Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3315 Harborview Dr

Gig Harbor WA

Sunday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
