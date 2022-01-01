Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in North Riverdale

North Riverdale restaurants
North Riverdale restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Connaughton's Riverdale Steak House image

HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Connaughton's Riverdale Steak House

5700 Riverdale Ave, Bronx

Avg 4.3 (354 reviews)
Takeout
chicken tenders$12.00
golden fried, honey mustard sauce
chicken fingers with french fries$11.00
More about Connaughton's Riverdale Steak House
Frida Tacos image

TACOS

Frida Tacos

5786 Mosholu Ave, Bronx

Avg 4.8 (82 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Finger$7.95
More about Frida Tacos

