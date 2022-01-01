Emerald Bay Bar & Grill
Where Locals are Family and Visitors are Friends
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
888 Emerald Bay Road • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
888 Emerald Bay Road
South Lake Tahoe CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Margarita's Mexican Restaurant
Since 1986 we have been sharing all of our homemade recipes with our loyal customers. Come join our family and taste our authentic food! Muchas Gracias!
17 Beach Hut Deli
Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺
Lake Tahoe AleWorX
Come in and enjoy!
Maria's Mexican Restaurant
Maria’s is a locally owned family restaurant bringing you the rich authentic flavors of Jalisco, Mexico.
We are excited to share our famous family recipes with our community and patrons from all over the world.
We are proud to be an inclusive restaurant offering a variety of signature plant-based dishes for our vegetarian and vegan patrons.