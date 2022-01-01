Go
Toast

Emerald Bay Bar & Grill

Where Locals are Family and Visitors are Friends

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

888 Emerald Bay Road • $

Avg 3.6 (306 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Seating
Table Service
TV
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

888 Emerald Bay Road

South Lake Tahoe CA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Margarita's Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Since 1986 we have been sharing all of our homemade recipes with our loyal customers. Come join our family and taste our authentic food! Muchas Gracias!

17 Beach Hut Deli

No reviews yet

Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺

Lake Tahoe AleWorX

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Maria's Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Maria’s is a locally owned family restaurant bringing you the rich authentic flavors of Jalisco, Mexico.
We are excited to share our famous family recipes with our community and patrons from all over the world.
We are proud to be an inclusive restaurant offering a variety of signature plant-based dishes for our vegetarian and vegan patrons.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston