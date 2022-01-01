Turkey wraps in Brunswick
Brunswick restaurants that serve turkey wraps
More about WRAP HAPPY, LLC
WRAP HAPPY, LLC
5441 Altama Ave, Brunswick
|Deli Turkey & Swiss Wrap
|$6.25
Sliced deli turkey wrapped with spring mix lettuce, Swiss Cheese, and fresh sliced tomatoes!
|Turkey Cuban Wrap
|$7.49
Hand Carved Fried Turkey Breast, Sliced Deli Turkey, Dill Pickles, Melted Swiss Cheese, & Savory Mustard Wrapped In A Jalapeno Cheddar Wrap.
|Avocado Turkey Wrap
|$7.99
Turkey, swiss cheese, spring mix, tomatoes, avocado, peppercorn ranch