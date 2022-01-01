Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey wraps in Brunswick

Brunswick restaurants
Brunswick restaurants that serve turkey wraps

WRAP HAPPY, LLC

5441 Altama Ave, Brunswick

Deli Turkey & Swiss Wrap$6.25
Sliced deli turkey wrapped with spring mix lettuce, Swiss Cheese, and fresh sliced tomatoes!
Turkey Cuban Wrap$7.49
Hand Carved Fried Turkey Breast, Sliced Deli Turkey, Dill Pickles, Melted Swiss Cheese, & Savory Mustard Wrapped In A Jalapeno Cheddar Wrap.
Avocado Turkey Wrap$7.99
Turkey, swiss cheese, spring mix, tomatoes, avocado, peppercorn ranch
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Michael's Deli & Seafood

4601 Altama Ave, Brunswick

Avg 4.4 (627 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Wrap$6.59
Turkey, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Dressing. Served on a 12" Flour Tortilla.
