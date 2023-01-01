Bubbas Chicken
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
Jersey St, Staten Island NY 10310
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL - Victory Boulevard - SI
4.0 • 2
1172 Victory Blvd Staten Island, NY 10301
View restaurant
Bruno's Bakery & Restaurant - HYLAN BLVD
4.4 • 951
1650 Hylan Blvd Staten Island, NY 10305
View restaurant