Bull McCabe's Irish Pub

HAMBURGERS

427 W Main Street • $$

Avg 3.7 (406 reviews)

Popular Items

Pesto Pasta Salad (v, nut free)$4.00
penne with nut-free pesto, fresh mozzarella, and roasted tomatoes; *contains gluten/wheat, garlic, dairy
Fish-n-Chips$17.00
two beer-battered cod filets served with fries, red pepper remoulade (our version of tartar), and a lemon wedge;
*contains gluten/wheat, soy, onion, garlic, and fish; remoulade contains egg, soy; fries contain garlic seasoning, soy
Fried Cheese Curds (v)$8.00
Served with ranch ;
*contains dairy, wheat, soy, onion, egg
Special: Reuben Egg Rolls$8.00
egg rolls filled with corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and served with 1000 Island dressing; *contains egg, soy (1000 island), dairy, gluten/wheat
Iced Tea$2.50
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
traditional chicken salad served on white bread with lettuce and tomato; *contains egg, soy, onions, gluten (order no bread to make it gluten free).
McCabe's Pub Wings (gf)$14.00
served with your choice of sauce or dry rub, and your choice of dipping sauce;
*contains soy
Basket of Fries (v)$5.00
garlic-pepper seasoned beer-battered fries;
*contains gluten and soy; seasoning contains garlic, onions
Potato Salad (v)$4.00
classic potato salad; *contains egg, soy, onion
Pink Lemonade Slushy$7.00
16 oz nonalcoholic slushy with Meyers lemonade and pomegranate juice
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

427 W Main Street

Durham NC

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

