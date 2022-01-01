Bull McCabe's Irish Pub
This menu is only for take out orders which can be picked up at the bar. If you would like to order for dine in, please scan the QR code at your table or visit the bar.
HAMBURGERS
427 W Main Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
427 W Main Street
Durham NC
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Mr Fries Man
Come in and enjoy!
West End Wine Bar - Durham
Your neighborhood wine and cocktail bar.
West End Billards
Come in and enjoy!
Dram & Draught - Durham
Neighborhood Bar with over 300 Whiskeys!