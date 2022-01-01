Go
Bushfire Kitchen

Fresh meals that are made slow & served fast.

40665 Winchester Rd #B1

Popular Items

Tuscan Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Free-range chicken breast, basil pesto, lettuce, tomato, red onion, local organic avocado, and made from scratch mayo.
Beef Empanada$3.50
Fresh, grass-fed ground beef, potatoes, onions, garlic and spices. We recommend our fresh house made chimichurri as a dip.
Free-Range Chicken Bowl (gf)$9.95
Free-range grilled chicken breast served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
Braised Grass-fed Brisket Bowl (gf)$10.95
Braised overnight 100% grass-fed angus beef brisket, served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
Salmon Plate (gf)$17.95
Sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and topped with sundried tomatoes, Italian parsley and capers. Gluten-Free. Served over organic brown rice or basmati rice with our housemade focaccia bread & scallion sauce and a choice of one side.
BBQ Tri-Tip Sandwich$11.95
100% grass-fed natural tri-tip, sharp cheddar, grilled onions, and our housemade gluten-free barbeque sauce.
Grandma's Mac & Cheese (v)$11.95
Penne pasta tossed with our famous cheese sauce that has the perfect kick. Topped with panko crumbs and freshly baked. Vegetarian.
Thai Chicken Curry Bowl (gf)$11.95
Authentic thai curry made with free-range chicken, with a slight spiciness from slowly cooked chilies, coconut milk, lemongrass, galangal, kaffir limes, coriander and cumin. Served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
Grass-fed Tri-Tip Bowl (gf)$11.95
100% grass-fed tri-tip marinated in our house spice blend and grilled to tender perfection. Served over your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
Sustainable Salmon Bowl (gf)$12.95
Sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and topped with sundried tomatoes, capers, and Italian parsley. Served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
Location

Temecula CA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
