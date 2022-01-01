Bushmill Tavern - Abingdon
Bushmill Tavern offers unique daily specials that emphasizes the chefs creativity with food along with our famous burgers & cheesesteaks and much more. You can discover a new favorite dish everyday
You will arrive as customers, leave as friends and return as family
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
4017 Philadelphia Rd • $$
Location
4017 Philadelphia Rd
Abingdon MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
