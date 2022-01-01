Bushmill Tavern - Abingdon

Go
Bushmill Tavern offers unique daily specials that emphasizes the chefs creativity with food along with our famous burgers & cheesesteaks and much more. You can discover a new favorite dish everyday
You will arrive as customers, leave as friends and return as family

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

4017 Philadelphia Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (1148 reviews)

Popular Items

Build a Burger$10.99
1/2 lb house burger topped with whatever you desire.
Duck Fat Fries$8.99
Thick cut fries tossed with herb dust and rosemary duck fat, served with garlic aioli.
BUILDA CHZ STK$12.99
shredded romaine, tomato, and provolone cheese
Bushmill Burger$10.99
Topped with our signature Bushmill whisky sauce.
Philadelphia Burger$12.99
American cheese, chopped ribeye steak, fried onions, and our tavern cheese sauce.
Soft Baked Pub Pretzels$9.99
Soft baked pretzel bites served with our tavern cheese sauce.
Hangover Burger$12.99
Cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, and a fried egg.
Reuben$13.99
House braised fresh corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on toasted marble rye.
Cap'n Crunch Chicken$10.99
All white meat chicken, fresh cut and battered in Cap'n crunch dust and cajun spice. served with a sweet mustard sauce.
Wings$15.99
10 Wings with your choice of up to 2 sauces.
4017 Philadelphia Rd

Abingdon MD

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
