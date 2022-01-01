Go
BWB Shakes

Featuring burgers, wings, shakes, salads and more. Come in and enjoy!

586 Roger Williams Ave

Popular Items

5pc Wings$8.00
Wagyu Burger$14.00
8oz Australian Wagyu Beef Burger. Served on a brioche bun. Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, Pickle and Cheese.
Kids Chicken Tender Meal$6.00
2 large tenders served with fries
10pc Wings$15.00
BWB Smash Burger$9.00
2 beef patties (8oz) of ground short rib, brisket and chuck, smashed on our griddle, served on a brioche bun with griddle onion, pickle and rocks sauce.
Border Bowl$12.00
Flavors from across our Southwest meld together in our delicious Border Bowl. Avocado, black beans, roasted corn, and our Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette served over a bed of rice and greens.
Mediterranean Falafel Bowl$12.00
Starting with a bed of romaine lettuce, saffron basmati rice, house made hummus, Jerusalem salad with 3 falafels and topped with tahini sauce and harissa.
Kids Hot Dog with Fries$6.00
Plain hot dog
Kids Burger Meal$6.00
Single patty smash burger served with fries
Shake$5.00
Location

Highland Park IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
