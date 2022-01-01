Go
Caddy's Bradenton

A tropical paradise located on the Manatee River with two large tiki huts and an outdoor stage. Travel by water or land to relax in the laid back setting while enjoying a local craft beer, liquor drink or hot from the kitchen American cuisine. Not to be missed food and signature drinks specials daily. Fun for all ages with lawn games and a sand volleyball court.

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

801 Riverside Drive E • $$

Avg 3.2 (359 reviews)
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

801 Riverside Drive E

Bradenton FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
