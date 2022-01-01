Caddy's Bradenton

A tropical paradise located on the Manatee River with two large tiki huts and an outdoor stage. Travel by water or land to relax in the laid back setting while enjoying a local craft beer, liquor drink or hot from the kitchen American cuisine. Not to be missed food and signature drinks specials daily. Fun for all ages with lawn games and a sand volleyball court.



SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

801 Riverside Drive E • $$