Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

11517 Palmbrush Trail • $$

Avg 4.5 (1803 reviews)

Popular Items

GORGONZOLA SALAD
Mesculine salad roasted red peppers, gorgonzola cheese, walnuts, red onions, artichoke hearts, tomato, and Gaeta olives with a balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
GREEK SALAD$10.95
Romaine and cucumbers, Kalamata olives, red onions, fresh tomatoes feta cheese, oregano and extra virgin olive oil.
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce, grated cheese and croutons served with caesar dressing.
GRANDMAS SICILIAN$19.95
Square thin crust pizza with plum tomatoes, garlic and basil.
GARLIC KNOT (1 EA)$1.00
CHEESE SLICE$2.50
LARGE PIZZA$15.95
CHICKEN WINGS$14.95
10 wings served with your choice dressing.
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA$20.95
Tender breaded chicken breast baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
1/2 DZ GARLIC KNOTS$4.95
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

11517 Palmbrush Trail

Bradenton FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
