Cafe At Pharr

Its Baked Baby

No reviews yet

We're an Exciting New Loaded Baked Potato Concept that Caters to Carnivore, Pescatarian, Gluten Free & Vegan food enthusiasts!! Our food is hearty & homemade & you'll always feel at home when you're Dining with US!!

#itsbakedbaby

The indulgence that you Crave anytime of the Day!!!

* All products are prepared separately & cooked in it's own dedicated apparatus *

