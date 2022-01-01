Cafe Sazon

- /
SALADS • SANDWICHES
4704 Columbia Pike • $
Avg 4.4 (518 reviews)
Popular Items
|Empanada de Pollo
|$3.15
Savory baked pastry filled with Sazon style seasoned shredded chicken, a piece of egg, olive, and a couple of raisins.
|Salchipapa
|$8.75
A generous portion of sliced hot dogs and french fries.
|Yuca Con Chicharron
|$9.75
Fried cassava with fried pork chunks served with cabbages salad in vinegar, and fresh tomato sauce.
|Sandwich de Milanesa
|$9.99
Chicken milanesa, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise in fresh toasted bread.
|El Mananero Skillet
|$12.99
Strips of grilled steak sauteed with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes tossed with seasoned red skin potatoes topped with 2 fried eggs, Cheddar cheese, and plantains. Served on a hot skillet.
|Empanada Colombiana
|$3.68
Flavorful corn flour fried pastry filled with beef and potatoes.
|Calamares
|$9.99
Breaded calamari rings served with fried cassava.
|Diputado Sandwich
|$10.99
Marinated steak with fried eggs, cabbage salad and mayonnaise in fresh toasted bread. Served with choice of side.
|Sazon Skillet
|$11.99
Grilled sausage sauteed with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes tossed with seasoned red skin potatoes topped with 2 fried eggs, Cheddar cheese, and avocado. Served on a hot skillet.
|Desayuno Tipico
|$9.75
Scrambled eggs, refried beans, sour cream, plantains, and toast.
Attributes and Amenities
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
Location
4704 Columbia Pike
Arlington VA
