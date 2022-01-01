Go
Toast

Campbell's Bakery

Come in and enjoy!

CUPCAKES • CAKES

3013 N State St • $

Avg 4.3 (141 reviews)

Popular Items

Dozen Cupcake$24.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

3013 N State St

Jackson MS

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 9:29 am, 9:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:29 am, 9:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:29 am, 9:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:29 am, 9:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:29 am, 9:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 9:29 am, 9:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Pig & Pint

No reviews yet

Award-Winning Mississippi Barbecue

The Bean

No reviews yet

Neighborhood Coffeehouse, Cafe, & Community. A place for fun, fellowship, great coffee & great people.

Dumbos on Duling

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Capri, Highball Lanes, The Pearl Tiki Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston