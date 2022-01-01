Campbell's Bakery

Sunday Closed

Monday 7:30 am - 9:29 am, 9:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm

Tuesday 7:30 am - 9:29 am, 9:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm

Wednesday 7:30 am - 9:29 am, 9:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm

Thursday 7:30 am - 9:29 am, 9:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm

Friday 7:30 am - 9:29 am, 9:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm