Go
Toast

Carrot Express

Healthy quality food handcrafted by people who truly love what they do!

7145 Collins Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mario's Favorite Chicken Bowl$16.95
Arugula, kale, spinach, toasted almonds, peas, golden raisins, quinoa, scallions & cilantro brown rice with our citrus sauce. Substitute chicken for: zero fat tuna or tofu
Huevos Rancheros Burrito$11.95
2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice,
black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack
cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly
wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap.
served with our cilantro-lime dressing
NO - Plastic Silverware
Select if you DON'T WANT Plastic Silverware
Liv Wrap$13.95
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, quinoa, kale, jack cheese & our delicious basil pesto.
Poke Bowl$17.95
Brown rice or quinoa, seaweed salad, edamame, arugula, cucumber, scallions, avocado, carrots, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, crispy onion, spicy mayo & eel sauce. choice of: fresh ahi tuna or scottish salmon
Paradise Acai Bowl$12.95
organic brazilian açaí blended with mixed berries, mango, banana & fresh apple juice. topped with cinnamon-almond granola, strawberries, blueberries, pineapple, banana & coconut flakes. drizzle of honey
* contains nuts and raisins
Green Goddess Salad$12.95
Baby arugula, baby spinach, kale, alfalfa, avocado, cucumber & toasted pumpkin seeds. choice of dressing: cilantro lime, soy ginger or miso ginger vinaigrette
Healthy Burger Bowl$16.95
your choice of our delicious burgers (or tofu) chopped, over brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
keep it vegan: organic tofu - impossible burger
or not: turkey burger - salmon burger -red quinoa burger
Legal Wrap$13.95
grilled chicken, brown rice, black beans, red pepper flakes, chipotle sauce, jack cheese & pico de gallo
YES - Plastic Silverware
Select if you WANT Plastic Silverware and Quantity
See full menu

Location

7145 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach FL

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Little Brazil Restaurant

No reviews yet

You will love our selection of Brazilian dishes. Come eat at our Restaurant today! Have a taste of our Brazilian specialties. Great atmosphere, friendly staff and amazing food.

Blozzom Pizza Moderna Romana

No reviews yet

Blozzom Pizza Moderna Romana serves authentic Roman style pizzas true to its origin and authenticity in a casual family friendly and elegant environment.

North Beach Bandshell

No reviews yet

MIAMI BEACH’S PREMIER OCEANSIDE HOME FOR MUSIC, ARTS, AND CULTURE.

New Campo Argentino Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Argentinean Steakhouse serving top quality steaks since 2009.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston