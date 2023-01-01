Go
A map showing the location of CC's Coffee House - 702 - JohnstonView gallery

CC's Coffee House - 702 - Johnston

Open today 6:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

130 North College

Lafayette, LA 70506

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

130 North College, Lafayette LA 70506

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Louisiana SHOBOX - 2431 West Congress Street
orange starNo Reviews
2431 West Congress Street Lafayette, LA 70506
View restaurantnext
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Lafayette 1
orange star4.4 • 1,330
2010 Johnston St Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Adopted Dog Brewing - 329 Dulles Dr
orange starNo Reviews
329 Dulles Dr Lafayette, LA 70501
View restaurantnext
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Lafayette
orange star4.7 • 29
454 Heymann Blvd Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Buttermilk Sky Pie - Lafayette
orange star4.7 • 29
454 Heymann Blvd Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Sunday's Soda Fountain - Sunday's Soda Fountain, LLC
orange starNo Reviews
Sunday's Soda Fountain, LLC Lafayette, LA 70506
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lafayette

Bon Temps Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,833
1211 West Pinhook Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Shinto Japanese Restaurant - 3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300
orange star4.5 • 2,058
3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300 Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Pizza Artista
orange star4.6 • 1,838
5409 Johnston Street Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Lafayette 1
orange star4.4 • 1,330
2010 Johnston St Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!
orange star4.4 • 1,227
109 Old Camp Road Lafayette, LA 70508
View restaurantnext
KOK Wings & Things - 405 E University Ave
orange star4.5 • 616
405 E University Ave Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Lafayette

Port Allen

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (175 restaurants)

Prairieville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Gonzales

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Denham Springs

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Lake Charles

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Sulphur

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

CC's Coffee House - 702 - Johnston

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston