CC's Coffee House - 702 - Johnston
Open today 6:00 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location
130 North College, Lafayette LA 70506
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Louisiana SHOBOX - 2431 West Congress Street
No Reviews
2431 West Congress Street Lafayette, LA 70506
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lafayette
Shinto Japanese Restaurant - 3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300
4.5 • 2,058
3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300 Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurant
Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!
4.4 • 1,227
109 Old Camp Road Lafayette, LA 70508
View restaurant