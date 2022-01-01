Center Square Tavern
An American Style Tavern with a wide selection entrees, burgers, salads and appetizers!
120 Center Square Road
Popular Items
Location
120 Center Square Road
Woolwich Twp NJ
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Spicy Affair Indian Cuisine
Add Some Spice To Your Life !!!
Taco Caballito
Thank you for choosing Taco Caballito.
Welcome to Craft Mexican Taco's. Explore the menu, savor the flavors and enjoy fresh meets modern culinary Mexican flavors.
Mexiquila
Coming Soon! Mexiquila (Taco Caballito Cape May Brand was sold) for late summer, 2022. Stay tuned for exciting details and thanks for your patience in this conversion.
blueplate
New American All Day Dining!
Sources Locally From Farms!
BREAKFAST
LUNCH
DINNER
#LETSEAT!