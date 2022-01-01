Go
Toast

Center Square Tavern

An American Style Tavern with a wide selection entrees, burgers, salads and appetizers!

120 Center Square Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

WINGS$10.00
Chicken Wings 8oz
Tuna Tartare$16.00
Diced Ahi Tuna, Cucumber, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Sundried Tomato, oregano, Lemon Vinaigrette. Hand Cut Pita Bread
Mashed Potatoes GF$7.00
Be Square Burger$14.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion on a Toasted Brioche Roll with fries
Kids Chicken Bites with FF$12.99
Buttermilk Marinated Fried Chicken Bites with House Made Fries
Apple & Pecan Salad Petite GF$10.00
Mixed Greens,Chef's Selected Apple-Candied Pecans-Cherry Tomato-Blue Cheese Crumble-Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette
Tavern Blue Cheese Burger$15.00
Blue Cheese Crumble, Blue Cheese Aioli, Arugula, Crispy Fried Onions on a Toasted Brioche Roll, House Cut Fries
CENTER SQUARE MEATLOAF$24.00
Housemade Meatloaf-Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes-Brocolli, Fried onions, Bourbon Shallot Demi Glaze
House Cut Fries$5.00
BBQ Bacon Burger$15.00
Maple Bourbon BBQ, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Melted Cheddar, House Cut French Fries
See full menu

Location

120 Center Square Road

Woolwich Twp NJ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Spicy Affair Indian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Add Some Spice To Your Life !!!

Taco Caballito

No reviews yet

Thank you for choosing Taco Caballito.
Welcome to Craft Mexican Taco's. Explore the menu, savor the flavors and enjoy fresh meets modern culinary Mexican flavors.

Mexiquila

No reviews yet

Coming Soon! Mexiquila (Taco Caballito Cape May Brand was sold) for late summer, 2022. Stay tuned for exciting details and thanks for your patience in this conversion.

blueplate

No reviews yet

New American All Day Dining!
Sources Locally From Farms!
BREAKFAST
LUNCH
DINNER
#LETSEAT!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston