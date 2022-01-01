Go
Cha For Tea Irvine

CHA is committed to serving the best quality boba with a cup of tea catered to your liking. Every cup of CHA is crafted to bring a smile to your face. Come in and enjoy!

4187 Campus Drive, M173

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Combo$13.25
One entrée and one medium size boba tea of your choice from our top 10 drinks. Crispy Chicken Entrée is our #1 Seller! Crispy crunchy outside, juice tender inside. Add Sweet & Sour Sauce for $0.20
Almond Black Milk Tea (Medium)$4.35
Medium Size. #1 Most Popular Milk Tea! Great with Boba!
Crispy Chicken Appetizer$5.25
Crispy crunchy outside, juicy tender inside. Great with sweet & sour sauce. Add Sweet & Sour Sauce for $0.20
Thai Milk Tea (Large)$4.65
Mango Green Tea (Medium)$4.00
#1 Most Popular Iced Tea! A Must Try!
Almond Black Milk Tea (Large)$4.75
Large Size. #1 Most Popular Milk Tea! Great with Boba!
Peach Passion Green Tea (Large)$4.40
Large Size
Mango Green Tea (Large)$4.40
#1 Most Popular Iced Tea! A Must Try!
Honey Green Milk Tea (Medium)$3.75
Medium Size
Honey Green Milk Tea (Large)$4.15
Large Size
Location

4187 Campus Drive, M173

Irvine CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
