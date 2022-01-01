Cha For Tea Irvine

Puesto Park Place Irvine

No reviews yet

Owned and operated by a Mexican American family whose best memories all include tacos, Puesto is an award-winning Mexican Artisan Kitchen & Bar providing an innovative approach to authentic Mexican flavors. Puesto has garnered national acclaim for its Mexico City-style crispy melted cheese tacos, served on handmade non-GMO, organic, maíz azul stone-ground tortillas.

We’re honored to have been featured by media outlets nationally and internationally, some of which include the Michelin Guide, Los Angeles Times, National Geographic, Huffington Post, Eater, Refinery 29, Insider, Zagat, Thrillist, and Food and Wine.

